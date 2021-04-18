Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

