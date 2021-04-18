Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

