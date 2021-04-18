ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $7.45 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

