Ethverse Price Down 82.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $117,970.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 82.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

