Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERRFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

