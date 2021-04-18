Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

