Evan Sharp Sells 69,198 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60.

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84.

NYSE:PINS opened at $76.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

