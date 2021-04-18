Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $281.12 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $281.12 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,402,872 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,699,724 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

