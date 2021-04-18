Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.81.

EXPE traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,556. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

