Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $90.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $111.23. 1,516,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,198. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

