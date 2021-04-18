FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.42 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00682571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00039035 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.