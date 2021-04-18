Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

