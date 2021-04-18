Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.39. 3,551,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,575. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

