FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

