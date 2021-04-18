Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,963. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.