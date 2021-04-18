Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

