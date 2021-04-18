Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 615,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.