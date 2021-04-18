Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

