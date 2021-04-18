Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,283. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

