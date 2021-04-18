First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,207.80 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $502.01 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 769.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

