First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

