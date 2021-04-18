First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

