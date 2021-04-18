Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $556.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $566.77 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

