Flux Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $24.56 million and $619,546.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.00447519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00162209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00188484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,498,146 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

