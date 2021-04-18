Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

