Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.