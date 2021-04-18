Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
