Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.13 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $296.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.32 million and the lowest is $291.57 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $283.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. 1,291,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 97,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

