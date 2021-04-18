Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,648,696 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648,696 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

GE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

