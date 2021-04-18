Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $60.56 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

