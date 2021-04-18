Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,942 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $386.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

