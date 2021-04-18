GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

