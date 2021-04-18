Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of GECFF opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $112.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

