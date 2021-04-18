General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in General Finance were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. General Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $572.82 million, a P/E ratio of 315.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

