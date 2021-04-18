Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $437,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,890.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMAR opened at $65.20 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

