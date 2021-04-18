German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

GABC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.