GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.11 Million

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $917.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.40 million and the lowest is $897.75 million. GFL Environmental posted sales of $694.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $15,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $10,005,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

