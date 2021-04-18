Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $80,616.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00032336 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

