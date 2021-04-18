Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

