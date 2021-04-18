Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

