Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

