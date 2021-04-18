Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

