Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

