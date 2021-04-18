Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 35,415 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,415 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

