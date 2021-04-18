Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $580.93 million, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

