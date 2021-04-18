GoByte (GBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,996.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $959,666.07 and approximately $8,996.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010176 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

