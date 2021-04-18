Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0038

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $20,239.01 and approximately $569.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 158.1% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00711180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,367.25 or 1.00250275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.00839457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

