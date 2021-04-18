GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $327,485.92

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $327,485.92 and approximately $612.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006054 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

