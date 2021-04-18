Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $476.62 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $476.62 million and $10.56 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

