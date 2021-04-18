GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.68. 779,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,984. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

