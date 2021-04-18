GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 5,323 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 1,966,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

